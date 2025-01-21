Delhi polls: Kejriwal aide who helped ex-CM get bail joins BJP

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) An AAP leader who stood surety for Arvind Kejriwal while seeking bail in the excise policy case joined the BJP on Tuesday, said Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly and BJP candidate from the Rohini constituency Vijender Gupta.

Gupta, along with Union Minister Harsh Malhotra, and Kuldeep Mittal, a former AAP candidate for the Rohini municipal election, into the BJP at a press conference held at the Delhi BJP office.

Introducing Mittal, Gupta mentioned that he is a well-known AAP leader from the Rohini area who was also a strong contender for the AAP ticket in the current Assembly elections.

Addressing the media on this occasion, Gupta also expressed deep anger over Kejriwal’s alleged remarks regarding an episode from the Ramayana.

He demanded that Kejriwal apologise to the entire Hindu community, stating that his comment had insulted Lord Ram and Goddess Sita.

Gupta said it is unfortunate that a former chief minister of Delhi has shown such ignorance regarding the Ramayana, exposing the hypocrisy of his supposed love for Sanatan Dharma.

He said that Kejriwal misrepresented an episode known to every child in India, making a disgraceful mockery of the faith of millions of Hindus.

Criticising Kejriwal, he added that someone who opposed the construction of the Ram Temple should know that Lord Ram is the central figure of faith for millions of Hindus. Kejriwal’s statement, aimed at electoral benefits and appeasing a particular community, is shameful.

He further stated that the country’s 1.4 billion Hindus will never forgive Kejriwal for his statement and will teach him and his party a lesson by ensuring they lose their deposits in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

