Delhi Police organises drug awareness campaign during 78th Raising Day celebrations

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) The Delhi Police is celebrating its 78th Raising Day with a series of welfare initiatives, including drug awareness campaigns, blood donation drives, health camps, and walkathons.

The celebrations, which began on February 16, will conclude on February 22, marking a week-long effort to promote health and well-being among Delhi Police personnel and the public.

As part of the celebrations, the Welfare Vertical of Delhi Police has organised multiple programmes in collaboration with institutions such as the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), RBL Bank, and various NGOs.

These initiatives include blood donation camps, health check-up drives, and stress management sessions aimed at supporting the physical and mental well-being of police personnel.

A key highlight of the Raising Day events is the drug-free campaign held at India Gate, where prominent sports personalities joined hands with Delhi Police to spread awareness about drug abuse.

Sarita Mor, Arjuna Awardee and wrestling champion, expressed her enthusiasm and told IANS, "We have gathered at India Gate under the drug-free campaign. I am delighted because, while we bring glory to our country through sports, it is even more fulfilling to contribute beyond sports and make a difference in society."

Ravi Dahiya, Olympic silver medalist, also voiced his support for the cause.

"Keeping people away from drugs is crucial, and I am proud to be part of this campaign. I was also present in previous programmes. I urge everyone to stay away from drugs as much as possible," he told IANS.

Echoing similar sentiments, Sanjay Bhardwaj, Dronacharya Awardee and renowned cricket coach, told IANS, "Drugs are a pathway towards destruction today. We need to save the youth from drugs, and the Delhi Police has taken an important initiative in this regard. I urge everyone to stay away from drugs."

Additionally, a blood donation camp was organised under the slogan 'Rakt Daan Maha Daan' in collaboration with AIIMS, where 123 officials and staff members voluntarily donated blood for the noble cause. Health check-up camps and stress management sessions were also conducted as part of the welfare initiatives.

The Delhi Police Raising Day celebrations continue to reinforce the commitment of law enforcement towards public welfare, spreading awareness, and fostering a healthier society.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.