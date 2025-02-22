CM Mohan Yadav to inspect last leg of GIS-2025 preparations

Bhopal, Feb 22 (IANS) With only two days left for the first Global Investment Summit in the state capital Bhopal, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will review the last leg of preparations on Saturday.

The Chief Minister and senior officials will visit Kushabhau Thakare Auditorium, Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalay (venue for GIS) and Sadar Manjil in Bhopal for inspection.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two-day GIS in Bhopal at 10 a.m. on February 24.

According to the MP government, Union Home Minister and Co-operative Minister Amit Shah will participate in the closing ceremony on February 25.

In a post on social media platform X, CM Yadav said, "Madhya Pradesh is ready to write the global story of investment through innovation and revolution."

"You can also participate in this journey of state development by becoming a part of Global Investors Summit -2025 to be held on February 24-25 in the city of Lakes Bhopal. Let us march ahead together on the path of development," his post read.

Apart from leading industrialists or their representatives from across India, entrepreneurs from more than 60 countries have been invited to the summit.

The summit will witness participation from 13 ambassadors, six high commissioners, and several consul generals representing key strategic nations.

The diplomatic delegation at GIS- 2025 will be led by consul generals from Germany, Japan, Switzerland, and Malaysia, along with senior representatives from the United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, and Canada.

Ambassadors from Nepal, Morocco, Zimbabwe, Angola, and Burkina Faso, and high commissioners from Rwanda, the Seychelles, Jamaica, Lesotho, Uganda and many others will visit Bhopal.

The government further informed that the World Bank will play a crucial role in GIS. Additionally, the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) will be represented by Deputy Executive Director Dushyant Thakor.

During an interaction with Bhopal-based industrialists on Friday, Chief Minister Yadav said, "Set up as many industries as you wish, the government will stand with you at every step."

The Chief Minister reiterated that this significant investment is expected to boost the overall development of Madhya Pradesh while creating numerous employment opportunities for tech-savvy youth.

