Delhi: NDMC eying PPP model for upkeep of toilets

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) Under the visionary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in alignment with the Swachh Bharat Mission launched by the Central government in 2014, NDMC has approved several key employee-centric, citizen-focused, and infrastructure-related proposals in its meeting.

Kuljeet Singh Chahal, Vice Chairman, NDMC, said in the Council Meeting held in the Council Room, Palika Kendra approval was given to the proposal for the operation, repair, and maintenance of existing public toilet units (PTUs), community toilet units (CTUs), and Roll Call Centers in the NDMC area under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in exchange for advertisement rights.

He said these agreements will cover the operation, maintenance, and cleaning of the facilities, ensuring they meet the highest standards of hygiene and functionality.

These facilities, currently managed by NDMC itself are an integral part of the city's cleanliness infrastructure and ensure the availability of public toilets every 500 meters across its jurisdiction.

Chahal informed that NDMC's objective is to beautify every public space in New Delhi while working towards achieving a 7-star ranking in the upcoming Swachh Survekshan.

He reassured that the NDMC team is dedicated to implementing the Prime Minister's vision with utmost commitment to become a neat, clean and green Delhi.

Chahal also mentioned that NDMC plans to upgrade all existing PTUs/CTUs with state-of-the-art designs, incorporating eco-friendly features and efficient waste management systems.

The goal is to establish these facilities at international standards, with key locations like Khan Market and Sarojini Nagar Market being prioritised for modernised PTUs.

Chahal also provided updates on the construction of Smart Public Toilets for Women. NDMC has built six “pink toilets” for women in key locations, including Sansad Marg, Super Bazar, Factory Road near Safdarjung Hospital, Sarojini Nagar Market, Aurobindo Marg, and Inner Circle, Connaught Place.

The construction of a new pink toilet at Kalawati Hospital is underway and expected to be completed in FY 2024-25, he said.

