Delhi Half Marathon: Focus on Indian elite runners Priti Lamba, Kiran Matre

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) The Delhi Half Marathon 2024 is set to showcase some of India's top long-distance running talent, with a lineup of elite athletes, who have consistently proven their mettle on both national and international stages.

Kavita Yadav, the defending champion of the Indian Elite Women's Race, enters the competition with an impressive track record. Her recent performances, including a second-place finish in the 10,000m at the 2023 National Open Athletics Championships, demonstrate her continued dominance in long-distance events. Yadav's personal best of 1:17:42 in last year's half marathon sets a high bar for this year's competition.

“There is more pressure on me given that I come to the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon as the defending champion. But I am ready for the challenge that lies ahead, and I expect to be close to my group throughout the race. I have been practicing well, but the competition is tougher than usual. It will be tough but I am sure I can reach the same standards as I did last year,” Kavita said ahead of Sunday's road race.

She will face stiff competition from the likes of Priti Lamba and Nirma Thakore, two of India’s top women road racers. Priti Lamba, known for her prowess in the 3000m steeplechase, won a bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Games. She is also a bronze medallist of the Delhi Half Marathon 2022.

Speaking at Saturday's Press Meet, Priti revealed that she quit the sport for a few years. It was her husband who pushed her to return to professional sports and eventually trained her enough to win bronze at the Asian Games in 2023. “My sports career ended in 2017 because of an injury. After a break of a couple of years, I decided to get married. Then, my husband pushed me back into the field, and he trained me for a year, and since there has been no turning back. I will attribute my medal at the Asian Games to my husband, who has been my source of support,” she said.

Priti added that she is a big fan of the Delhi Half Marathon, saying, “I like this half marathon. I have been running in the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon since 2014. And I have been practicing hard for the event this time around. I have kept aside my practice for the steeplechase in preparation for this half marathon.

Nirma Thakore, a farmer’s daughter from the village of Hajipur in Patan taluka, had most recently secured victory at the 19th Mumbai Full Marathon 2024 in the Indian elite women category, completing the gruelling 41.195 km course in an impressive 2 hours, 47 minutes and 11 seconds.

Formally known as Nirmaben Bharatji Thakor, she won the International Marathon competition at Pune in 2019 and wants to take inspiration from the top international elite athletes who are taking to the New Delhi roads on Sunday. “I want to give my best to add a medal from the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon to my collection. I will take my motivation from the International Elite athletes; I have seen their performances all over social media and I want to reach that level. I do not view it as competition but their timings are something that we aim to achieve,” she said.

In the men's category, the competition is equally fierce. Kiran Matre, fresh from his victory at the World 10K Bengaluru, where he clocked a personal best of 29:32, is ready to make a significant impact.

“As a part of the army, we are taught to stay focused and dedicated. I have brought this into my practice for half marathons and it has helped me improve as an athlete. (About the upcoming road race) I suffered an injury a month back and it was literally a ‘race’ against time to get fit for the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. I am thankful to my coach and every who helped me through this process, and I hope to make them proud,” said Kiran a day ahead of the half marathon.

His competition comes in the form of Sawan Barwal, who was a bronze medallist in last year's event. His impressive credentials include an individual bronze and team gold at the Asian Half Marathon Championship in 2023. Barwal's recent gold medal in the 5000m at the National Senior Athletics Competition underscores his current form and readiness for the challenge ahead. “I will try my best to turn the bronze to gold. I am glad that the weather conditions are favourable so I hope to use that well” he said.

Sawan also added that the introduction of pace-setters will do well for the future of runners in India, “Outside India, pace-setters help us improve ourselves as athletes. If we introduce this concept in India, we can expect the standard to improve massively.”

Rounding out the elite field is Kalidas Hirve, whose extensive marathon experience adds depth to the competition. With over 100 marathons under his belt and a personal best of 2:18:14 in the full marathon, Hirve's endurance and race strategy will be key factors in the half marathon event.

The Delhi Half Marathon, set to kick off from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday boasts a prize purse of USD 260,000.

