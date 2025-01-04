Delhi: Congress protests against AAP govt over 'unfulfilled promises' to women

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) Congress leaders staged a protest against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government at the capital's Vijay Chowk on Saturday and accused it of failing to fulfil its pre-poll promises of providing Rs 1,000 per month to every woman.

Congress leaders alleged that AAP government in Punjab had introduced similar welfare schemes but they remain unfulfilled till date.

AAP's proposed "Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana" in Delhi promises a monthly stipend of Rs 2,100 for women over 18.

Addressing the media, Senior Congress leader and Punjab Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa called AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal the "biggest fraud" and slammed his governance.

The protest was attended by Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Maken, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) President Devendra Yadav, Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja, and other senior Congress leaders.

Speaking to IANS, DPCC Chief Devendra Yadav accused AAP of misleading women in Punjab and Delhi.

"Three years ago, Kejriwal promised Rs 1,000 per month to every woman in Punjab. Women filled out forms and received cards, but after three years, not a single penny has been transferred. Now, they are making similar promises in Delhi," he said.

Yadav also slammed AAP for reducing the budget for the Congress government-initiated Ladli Yojana, which provided financial aid to girls and widows during Sheila Dikshit's tenure as Delhi Chief Minister.

Partap Singh Bajwa warned Delhi voters about AAP's governance, citing the party's alleged failures in Punjab.

"Kejriwal is the biggest fraud of this century. He turned a revenue-generating state into a deficit state and deceived women with false promises," he told IANS.

Speaking to IANS, Punjab MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa challenged AAP to fulfil its promises to Punjab women before making new promises in Delhi.

"Rs 36,000 per woman is due in Punjab. Why can't they transfer this amount now?" he asked, pointing out that the Model Code of Conduct is yet to be enforced.

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring echoed these sentiments, urging Delhi voters not to trust AAP.

"We don't want the women of Delhi to face the same betrayal as those in Punjab," he told IANS.

Meanwhile, women from Punjab also protested, demanding fulfilment of AAP's pre-election promises. Some protesters accused Kejriwal of cheating and warned Delhi women against trusting similar promises.

However, the Delhi Police soon detained the protesting women.

With Assembly elections expected in February, the Congress is intensifying its campaign against AAP, accusing it of making false promises to women in both states. The Election Commission is yet to announce the official poll dates.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.