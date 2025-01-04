60 kg of methamphetamine seized in Myanmar

Yangon, Jan 4 (IANS) Myanmar authorities have seized 60 kg of ICE (methamphetamine) in eastern Myanmar's Shan state, the state-run daily The Mirror reported on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, anti-narcotics police searched a vehicle in Kengtung township in eastern Shan state on December 30, and confiscated the narcotics, the report said.

The seized narcotics are worth 480 million kyats (about 228,571 US dollars) on the black market, and a suspect has been arrested in connection with the case, it said.

Investigations showed that the drugs were being transported from Mong Ping township to Tachileik township in Shan state, it said.

The suspect has been charged under the country's law, and further investigations are ongoing, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Friday, the newspaper had reported that the authorities have seized 40.2 kg of heroin blocks and 200,000 stimulant tablets in the same region.

Acting on a tip-off, anti-narcotics police searched a vehicle in Mong Pan township of southern Shan state on December 28, 2024, and seized the narcotics, a report said.

The confiscated narcotics were approximately worth 540 million kyats (about 257,142 US dollars), and two suspects were arrested for the case, it said.

The suspects were charged under the country's law, and further investigations were ongoing.

On Thursday, the country's authorities had announced seizure of 11 kg of heroin and 200,000 stimulant tablets in central Myanmar.

Acting on a tip-off, anti-narcotics police searched a vehicle in Chanayethazan township of Mandalay region on December 27, 2024 and confiscated 2.8 kg of heroin along with two suspects, a report said.

According to the investigation, 8.2 kg of heroin and 200,000 stimulant tablets were found at another suspect's home in the same township, it added.

The seized narcotics are worth 575 million kyats (about 0.27 million US dollars), it said.

The three suspects were charged under the country's law, and further investigations were underway, it added.

