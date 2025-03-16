Delhi CM, L-G inspect drains to check water-logging during rains

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) The Delhi government is working with the target of preventing water-logging in the city during the next monsoon, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday after a joint inspection with Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena of large drains in south Delhi falling into the Yamuna.

After the inspection of New Delhi Municipal Council’s drain near Dayal Singh College, CM Gupta said: “We are inspecting the outfall of drains and working on the ground as these things cannot be done from air-conditioned rooms or by addressing press conferences.”

“Today, the L-G, PWD Minister and officials are on the road for inspection as we all want to ensure that there is no waterlogging in the coming months,” she said, adding that everybody is working with the target of “public welfare”.

L-G Saxena said: "The way CM Gupta has issued instructions to all departments, I am confident that work will progress fast and during the coming monsoon Delhi residents will not face any problem of waterlogging.”

Asked about the visible change in the style of functioning of the BJP government as compared to the previous AAP regime, the L-G said: "This is a very positive government and we are working diligently with full coordination. We are working with focus on the mission that people can be provided best services to people."

The CM and the L-G inspected the Barapullah drain, the Sunehripullah drain and Dayal Singh College-Kushak drain.

L-G Saxena said the CM had said soon after taking oath that there will be no waterlogging in the coming monsoon.

“Today, we decided to check the drains to understand the problems and blockage due to which rainwater does not flow into the Yamuna smoothly,” he said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the haphazard way in which development has taken place in the city.

“Any city’s development plan should be such that it serves its needs for 100 years,” she said.

