Putting an end to riots in Gujarat biggest lesson from 2002 violence: PM Modi

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the ability to put a total stop to riots in a volatile state like Gujarat was the biggest lesson or takeaway for him from the 2002 communal flareup.

Talking to AI researcher and podcaster Lex Fridman in a podcast, PM Modi expressed himself for the first time on the 2002 violence in Gujarat since he assumed the top office.

Looking back at the communal flare-up, barely six months after he took charge as the Chief Minister, PM Modi said, “The most important thing is, in Gujarat, where riots used to happen some way or the other every year, but after 2002, in 22 years, there hasn’t been a single major riot in Gujarat. Gujarat remains completely peaceful.”

The PM recalled the Kandahar hijacking, the attack on parliament, or even 9/11, and “then to have so many people killed and burned alive, you can imagine how tense and volatile the situation was”.

“The perception that these were the biggest riots ever is actually misinformation… Before 2002, Gujarat witnessed over 250 significant riots. The riots in 1969 lasted nearly six months. So there was a long history, long before I was in the picture,” he told Fridman on lessons drawn from that time.

PM Modi also highlighted the rule of law that prevailed after the violence. “The judiciary thoroughly investigated the matter. At that time, our political opponents were in power, and naturally, they wanted all allegations against us to stick. Despite their relentless efforts, the judiciary analysed the situation meticulously twice and ultimately found us completely innocent. Those who were truly responsible have faced justice from the courts.”

PM Modi credited the long-lasting communal harmony in Gujarat – since 2002 – to the strategy to end the politics of appeasement and replacing it with politics of aspiration. “Because of this, anyone who wishes to contribute joins us willingly. We’ve continuously strived to turn Gujarat into a well-developed state. And today, Gujarat is actively contributing towards building a developed India as well,” he said.

Earlier, Fridman described the 2002 Gujarat riots as one of the most challenging periods of modern Indian history, when there was violence between Hindu and Muslim citizens that led to over 1,000 deaths.

During the three-hour-long dialogue, the PM also showered praise on the AI researcher for the intensive ground work done before the programme.

“I personally feel you’ve put in tremendous care. You’ve done extensive research and have dived deeply into every small detail. So I think you’ve done very well, and all the efforts you’ve put in during our conversation and in all your conversations are appreciated,” said PM Modi.

“I feel you’re trying to deeply understand India. That’s why I strongly feel there’s genuine honesty in your sincere effort to uncover the truth. And for that sincere approach, I genuinely congratulate you,” said PM Modi.

