Delhi BJP chief accuses AAP of spreading lies on Rs 2,500 scheme for women

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Friday hit out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders for persisting with their brand of politics of falsehood, especially on the issue of Rs 2,500 for women, despite tasting defeat in the Assembly elections.

He said Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Atishi and other AAP leaders are continuing to mislead the public by making baseless statements on the women's honorarium issue every day.

“From the first day after losing the elections, Atishi and other AAP leaders have been making statements regarding the Rs 2,500 Mahila Samridhi Yojana. When the Delhi government allocated a budget for this scheme in the 2025-26 Budget, Atishi shifted focus to the issue of the pre-budget economic survey,” he said.

Sachdeva stated that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta could not present the pre-budget economic survey due to the negligence of the previous Delhi government, as the Arvind Kejriwal-led government had refused to conduct departmental audits to hide its corruption.

The Delhi BJP President also said that the women of Delhi trust the BJP leadership’s promises regarding the Mahila Samridhi Yojana and subsidised LPG cylinder distribution.

“They are also aware that, following all regulations, these benefits will begin reaching them within the financial year 2025-26,” he said.

Sachdeva’s comments came on a day when Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma assured the Delhi Assembly that a notification on the Mahila Samridhi Yojana will be issued soon.

Minister Verma said that the matter is before a four-member panel, the file has reached the authority concerned and a notification on the scheme is expected very soon.

“The registration for the scheme will begin in all 70 Assembly constituencies once the rules of the scheme are drafted,” said Verma, pointing out that CM Gupta had already sanctioned Rs 5,100 crore for the scheme in the Budget.

Earlier, Atishi, who along with some AAP legislators were marshalled out of the Assembly, told reporters that the Opposition MLAs were thrown out for seeking answers on the Rs 2,500 monthly dole for Delhi women.

“The women of Delhi have been cheated by the BJP as Rs 2,500 have not landed in their bank accounts. When our legislator sought the deadline for implementing the scheme, our members were sent out of the House one after the other,” she added.

