Delhi Assembly Speaker meets Meghalaya PAC members

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta on Monday interacted with members of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly at the Vidhan Sabha premises and described PAC and CAG as alarms for ensuring accountability.

“PAC and CAG Are Awakening Alarms for the Government to Act and Ensure Accountability”, said the Speaker, addressing the ly, Shri Vijender Gupta, today while interacting with the members of the Public Accounts Committee of Meghalaya delegation, which reached Delhi after their study tour to Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.

Welcoming the visiting members, the Speaker applauded the Committee’s commitment to inter-legislative engagement and knowledge sharing.

The PAC members met the Speaker as part of their ongoing efforts to exchange ideas and best practices with other state legislatures.

Deputy Speaker of Delhi Legislative Assembly Mohan Singh Bisht and Chairperson of Public Accounts Committee Ajay Mahawar.

The visiting delegation comprises Charles Pyngrope, Chairman of Public Accounts Committee and former Speaker of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, Lahkmen Rymbui (MLA and Member), Gavin Miguel Mylliem (MLA and Member), Rupert Momin (MLA and Member), Rupa M. Marak (MLA and Member), Sengchim N. Sangma (MLA and Member), Jimmy D. Sangma (MLA and Member), Ian Botham K. Sangma (MLA and Member) and Balajied Kupar Synrem (MLA and Member).

During the interaction, Speaker Gupta inquired about Meghalaya’s demographics and the composition of its Public Accounts Committee.

Charles Pyngrope shared that Meghalaya is a matrilineal state, mainly inhabited by the Khasis, Jaintias, and Garos, and partly governed by the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution through Autonomous District Councils that protect tribal interests.

He also noted that the PAC has 10 members, including the Chairperson, and that it is generally a norm for the Chairperson to be from the opposition to ensure balanced oversight.

The Delhi Speaker also briefed the delegation on the Audit Para Monitoring System implemented in the Delhi Assembly to strengthen financial accountability.

Members of the Meghalaya PAC shared their views on fiscal oversight and discussed ways to make legislative committees more effective.

