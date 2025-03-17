Delhi: 7 Bangladeshis including minor girl detained, face deportation

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Intensifying its campaign against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, the Delhi Police detained seven of them, including a minor, from East Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar and four other locations, an official said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, East District, Abhishek Dhania said the seven Bangladeshi nationals were staying illegally without any valid documents at different locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

“We were working on a lead for two weeks and we succeeded with the arrest of Dilawar Khan S/o Gaffar Khan R/o Krishna Nagar, New Delhi,” said DCP Dhania, adding that the detainee had shed light on the network that sends illegal migrants into India via the river route.

“Upon initial interrogation, Dilawar Khan falsely claimed to be a resident of West Bengal. However, after sustained interrogation and verification, his identity was revealed as Dilawar Khan S/o Gaffar Khan from village Morrelganj of Morrelganj District, Bangladesh,” he said.

Following his sustained interrogation, six more illegal Bangladeshi nationals were identified in the Delhi-NCR area. “For this, the teams, acting swiftly and simultaneously, conducted various raids on Sunday at different locations in Laxmi Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Seemapuri in Delhi and Shalimar Garden in Ghaziabad, UP,” he said.

The seven illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, including a woman and a minor, have been detained with the persistent efforts of the joint teams of Special Staff and Anti-Narcotics Squad of East District, said DCP Dhania.

The DCP said the detainees will be produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), R.K, Puram, Delhi for their deportation.

The adult detainees were identified as Dilawar Khan (48), Beauty Begum (39), Rafikul (43), Tauhid (20), Mohammed Azhar (28) and Zakir Malik (40). The minor detained along with them is a girl aged 15.

DCP Dhania said the raids were conducted as part of Delhi Police’s ongoing campaign against illegal immigrants.

He said two teams, one each under Special Staff Incharge Inspector Jitendra Malik and Anti-Narcotics Squad Incharge Inspector Arun Kumar, worked diligently as part of a coordinated operation overseen by Additional DCP/Ops, East District, Nithya Radha Krishna.

