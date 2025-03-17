Karnataka’s biggest drug bust: Collusion at Delhi airport, says Speaker Khader

Bengaluru, March 17 (IANS) Karnataka Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader stated on Monday that narcotics and drugs were being brought into the state by drug peddlers in collusion with the authorities at the Delhi airport.

He made this statement while speaking in the Assembly and congratulating the Karnataka Police for seizing drug worth Rs 75 crore, including 38 kg MDMA, in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The Mangaluru police cracked the case and arrested two South African nationals in Bengaluru -- 31-year-old Bamba Fanta, also known as Adonis Jabulile, from Agbovillae, and 30-year-old Abigail Adonis, also known as Olijo Evans, from Pretoria. Both accused were residing in Delhi.

U.T. Khader stated, “I congratulate the Chief Minister, Home Minister, and the government for this operation. This is a huge blow to the drug mafia. I appreciate the Mangaluru police for their ground-level efforts, patience, and commitment. The case began with the seizure of 15 grams of drugs, followed by 6.5 kilograms, and now the origins have been tracked.”

“Earlier, everyone pointed to Mangaluru, the coastal city of Karnataka, as the origin of drugs. However, it is now clear that the drugs are coming from Delhi,” he emphasized.

“If drugs are being transported from Delhi, there is collusion and internal arrangements at Delhi airport,” he added.

“If the top-to-bottom network of drug peddlers is exposed, the entire nexus can be dismantled. We stand united in this matter and will ensure full cooperation with the government,” Khader stated.

BJP MLA from Mangaluru district, Harish Poonja, congratulated the police and stated that a massive quantity of drugs had been seized in Mangaluru through an operation conducted in Bengaluru. “On behalf of the people of Mangaluru, I congratulate the police. I urge the Home Minister to empower the police force to conduct such operations and make Karnataka a ‘Narcotics-Free State’.”

Congress MLA S.N. Narayanaswamy praised the Karnataka Police for their efficiency. “The Mangaluru police have risked their lives to break the drug nexus. I congratulate them. The drug network operates across the entire state. I appreciate the Chief Minister and the police department for their efforts,” he said.

BJP state President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, while appreciating the police's efforts, warned that drug networks have started operating even at the taluk level. “I suspect that some of the seized drugs might be re-entering the market and being resold with police involvement. Ensure that all seized drugs are properly destroyed. Keep strict surveillance,” he advised the government.

S. Muniraju, BJP MLA, also congratulated the state police on the drug seizure. “In my constituency in Bengaluru, three universities operate. Students from across the country come there, and drug-related issues arise daily. Bengaluru Police must remain vigilant,” he warned.

Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara made a statement in the Assembly on Monday regarding the drug seizure. “The Mangaluru police have cracked a major drug peddling case, seizing MDMA worth Rs 75 crore. They had been tracking the narcotics, which were being transported from Delhi, for a long time. This is the first time such a massive quantity of drugs has been seized at once.”

“I am officially informing the session about this and also congratulate the officers who cracked the case,” he added.

Parameshwara further stated, “I take all suggestions seriously. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has declared zero tolerance for drugs in Karnataka, and a war has been waged against drug trafficking. Stronger action will be taken in this regard.”

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Police have intensified their investigation into the state's largest-ever drug haul. The focus of investigation is now turned towards collusions at the Delhi, Mumbai and Delhi airports.

The Mangaluru Special Wing CCB police seized MDMA worth Rs 75 crore, weighing 38 kilograms, in Bengaluru. The probe has revealed a shocking fact: The two arrested African nationals travelled through New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru airports a total of 59 times.

Investigators are now focusing on uncovering the extent of the drug network collusion at these airports.

Appreciating the seizure of drugs, CM Siddaramaiah had stated on Sunday, “The operation carried out by the Mangalore City Police in detecting the largest-ever drug haul in the state's history and arresting two accused individuals is commendable. The police have seized 37 kilograms of MDMA worth over Rs 75 crore, thereby preventing a major threat that could have impacted thousands of young lives. From the very first day of our government, we have taken a firm stand to build a drug-free society and have declared a war against drug sales and consumption. A few months ago, during my visit to Mangalore, I had assured the people of the district that we would curb the drug menace and create a healthier environment. As part of this commitment, a massive drug network has now been uncovered."

"Our government is determined to uproot the drug network spread across the state,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.