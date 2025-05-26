Delbar Arya reveals how Poonam Dhillon always treated her like ‘an equal’ on the sets of ‘Madhaniyan’

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Actress Delbar Arya opened up about her experience working with veteran actress Poonam Dhillon on the set of ‘Madhaniyan.’

Arya expressed heartfelt appreciation for the warmth and respect she received. She revealed that despite the difference in their stature and experience, Poonam never made her feel like a junior artist. Speaking about working with the veteran actress, Delbar Arya shared, “It’s a huge opportunity for an actor like me to work with such a veteran actress. Poonam Ma’am and I have most of our scenes together in the film where I portray the character of Jazz and she is my Nani in the film. We have a cute daughter, grandmother bond in the film. I still remember, when I saw her for the first time, I was in awe. She’s so beautiful — it felt like age is just reversing for her. She is known for her charm, grace, and commanding screen presence.”

“I am so grateful for this opportunity. She’s one of those rare actresses who knows exactly what she wants to deliver. But what touched me most was how grounded she is. While shooting, she never makes you feel like a junior artist. She takes time to guide you, to suggest things, and even appreciates your work. That kind of humility and support from someone of her stature is truly inspiring. I’m looking forward to how the audience reacts to seeing us together on screen. It’s been a very special journey,” Delbar added.

“Madhaniyan,” helmed by Punjabi filmmaker Nav Bajwa, also stars Neeru Bajwa, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Karamjit Anmol, and Dev Kharoud in prominent roles. In the family drama, Poonam Dhillon plays the role of Delbar Arya’s grandmother. The upcoming Pollywood movie is set amidst the rich tapestry of Punjabi culture and is expected to delve into profound emotions and enduring family bonds.

“Madhaniyan” is scheduled to hit theatres on September 26, 2025.

