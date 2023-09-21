‘Deeply moved’: Gatorade comes forward in support of Sumit Nagal

New Delhi, Se 21 (IANS) After coming across Sumit Nagal’s heartfelt confession, Gatorade has decided to support the tennis player by signing a three-year deal with him.

Sumit will be assisted on his recovery and nutrition needs under the guidance of a team of experts at the Gatorade Sports Science Institute (GSSI).

“I am deeply moved and grateful to join hands with Gatorade. This association comes to me at a pivotal time, and I am thankful my hard work and passion is getting recognized and appreciated. With Gatorade by my side, I am sure I will reach new heights and give it my all both on and off the court,” said Sumit Nagal.

Ankit Agarwal, Associate Director, Energy & Hydration, PepsiCo India adds on the association, “Gatorade has always believed in supporting sportspeople to achieve peak performance. Sumit is a role model for the new-gen athletes of India with his career being a true example of hard work and sweat that makes talent shine. As a brand that is dedicated to supporting athletes in removing barriers to sporting success, we are delighted to welcome Sumit to the Gatorade squad. We wish him the best as he represents the nation, and we hope to empower the next generation of athletes with this association as they continue to pursue their dreams.”

