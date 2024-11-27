Death toll rises to 29 in Tanzania's building collapse

Dar Es Salaam, Nov 27 (IANS) The death toll has risen to 29 in a collapsed building in the Kariakoo suburb of Dar es Salaam, a senior government official said.

Thobias Makoba, the chief spokesperson of the Tanzanian government, also announced the suspension of the 10-day rescue operations of the tragic accident that saw more than 85 people trapped under the rubble of the building rescued.

Nine more bodies were recovered since the last count of 20 bodies was announced by President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Wednesday last week, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hassan announced the 20 death toll when she inspected the site of the collapsed building shortly after she had returned from the G20 summit in Brazil.

The building, which had four stories, accommodated shops and other businesses. It collapsed on November 16.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.