Dean Huijsen is a player with great future & potential, says Ancelotti

Madrid, May 17 (IANS) Just hours after Spanish giants Real Madrid confirmed the signing of Dean Huijsen, head coach Carlo Ancelotti reflected on the importance of signing defensive reinforcements after coming off a season plagued by injuries.

In order to secure the signing, Madrid triggered his release clause, which was set by Bournemouth at 50 million Pounds. The 20-year-old joins Los Blancos on a five-year contract. Madrid have wanted to complete the signing as soon as possible in order to give the defender time to settle in before the FIFA Club World Cup.

“He's a great player, with a great future and potential. He's a very good signing. All Real Madrid signings bring excitement, because this team is always at the top and always wants to be at the top. Last year, we didn't think it was possible to strengthen there because we had the return of Alaba and Militão and Carvajal, but injuries have hurt us,” said Ancelotti in a press conference.

The centre-back, who joined the Cherries from Juventus last summer, has been instrumental in AFC Bournemouth’s record-breaking campaign, which has seen Andoni Iraola’s side already break their highest points tally in the Premier League.

Huijsen has made 30 appearances in the top flight this season, scoring goals against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, and Arsenal, which saw him being nominated for the Premier League Young Player of the Year award for 2024-2025.

Ancelotti congratulated FC Barcelona after their archrivals lifted the La Liga trophy with a win over Espanyol during the midweek fixtures and admitted they deserved to win it.

“It's part of football. Sometimes you're not able to get the best out of everyone. We have to congratulate Barcelona because they played beautiful football. They deserved the league title, and next year it will be a different story with Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Atlético fighting for the title,” he said.

With Ancelotti’s historic tenure with the club coming closer to an end, after he agreed to join the Brazil national team at the end of the La Liga season, the Italian reflected on how he is spending his final weeks at the helm.

“I'm enjoying it, albeit in a different way, because we wanted to be in the fight for the league until the end. I'm going to enjoy it until the final day and then prepare for another challenge,” Ancelotti concluded.

