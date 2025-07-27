De Minaur beat Moutet to reach Washington final

Washington, July 27 (IANS) Alex de Minaur overcame an error-prone performance to halt the run of French lucky loser Corentin Moutet 6-4, 6-3 and advance to the final of the DC Open here on Sunday (IST).

Washington, July 27 (IANS) Alex de Minaur overcame a scrappy, error-prone performance to halt the run of French lucky loser Corentin Moutet 6-4, 6-3 and advance to the final of the DC Open.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.