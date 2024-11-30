Danish PM urges better worker safety after fatal biogas plant accident

Oslo, Nov 30 (IANS) Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called for improved working conditions for foreign labourers following a fatal accident at a biogas plant on Funen Island earlier this week.

Describing the incident as "deeply tragic," Frederiksen emphasised the urgent need for better safety measures in workplaces, Xinhua news agency reported.

The accident, which occurred on Tuesday evening at the Flemlose Biogas Plant, approximately 200 km west of Copenhagen, claimed the lives of three workers, two from Romania and one from Belgium. Several others were seriously injured.

"We need proper working conditions, not only in terms of wages but also regarding safety. It cannot be a matter of risking one's life to go to work," Frederiksen said.

Preliminary investigations suggest the accident happened during work involving the plant's silo. Authorities are collaborating with relevant agencies to determine the exact cause, but no further details have been released.

The Flemlose Biogas Plant, founded by three local farmers, produces up to 7 million cubic metres of gas annually for Denmark's natural gas network, according to local media reports.

