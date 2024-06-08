Danish PM attacked in Copenhagen, man arrested (Ld)

Stockholm, June 8 (IANS) Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was attacked by a man in central Copenhagen on Friday evening.

The attack which took place in a square not far from Frederiksen's home left the Prime Minister "shocked".

Copenhagen police have confirmed the incident but refused to give more comment, Swedish Television (SVT) reported.

"Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was beaten on Friday evening at Kultorvet in Copenhagen by a man who was subsequently arrested. The Prime Minister is shocked by the incident," the Prime Minister's office said in a statement without giving further detail.

The attacker was arrested following the incident. However, his identity and the motive behind the attack are not known yet.

The attack comes two days before Denmark votes in the EU election.

Frederiksen (46) became Prime Minister in 2019 after taking over as leader of the centre-left Social Democrats four years earlier. This made her the youngest prime minister in Danish history.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen called the attack a "despicable act".

European Council President Charles Michel said on X that he was "outraged". "I strongly condemn this cowardly act of aggression," he said.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billstrom also condemned the attack.

