Danish PM attacked in Copenhagen, man arrested

Stockholm, June 8 (IANS) Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was hit by a man in central Copenhagen on Friday. The accused was arrested following the attack.

Frederiksen was reportedly "shocked" by the incident. Copenhagen police have confirmed the incident but refused to give more comment, Swedish Television (SVT) reported.

The attack took place in a square not far from Frederiksen's home, the report added. However, the identity of the attacker and the motive behind the attack are not known yet.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billstrom have condemned the attack.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.