Dane Paterson joins Middlesex to play seven County Championship matches
London, Feb 28 (IANS) South Africa pacer Dane Paterson will join Middlesex for the first half of the 2025 County Championship campaign. Cape Town-born, Paterson, will join up with the club for pre-season training at Merchant Taylors’ School and will remain with the side for the opening seven matches of the competition.
