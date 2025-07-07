Dale Steyn bids farewell to Sunrisers Eastern Cape after three successful seasons

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) Legendary South African fast bowler Dale Steyn has announced his departure from Sunrisers Eastern Cape, bringing an end to a fruitful three-year stint as bowling coach in the SA20 league.

Steyn, who was part of the coaching setup from the league’s inception in 2023, played a key role in guiding the franchise to consistent success, including two championship titles.

Confirming his exit on social media on Monday, the 42-year-old expressed his gratitude towards the team and its management. “Massive thanks to Sunrisers EC,” Steyn wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “It’s been a great pleasure working with you and the best management/coaching staff I’ve ever worked with. Three seasons and three finals, twice won and a runner up, what more could one ask for, loved it.” He added, “All the best to the team for season 4. Thank you and go well.”

Steyn’s coaching tenure with the Sunrisers Eastern Cape saw them emerge as a powerhouse in the SA20. They clinched back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024, and finished as runners-up in the 2025 season, underlining their dominance in the league’s formative years.

Interestingly, Steyn’s departure from Eastern Cape follows his earlier decision to step down as the bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Appointed ahead of the 2022 season, Steyn had withdrawn from IPL 2024 for personal reasons, with James Franklin filling in during his absence. SRH went on to reach their first IPL final since 2018 under new head coach Daniel Vettori, eventually falling short against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Steyn, widely regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers in the game’s history, has deep ties with the Sunrisers franchise family, both as a player and coach. During his playing career, he represented SRH, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the now-defunct Gujarat Lions, and Deccan Chargers in the IPL.

