Dalai Lama congratulates PM Modi after election results

Dharamsala, June 5 (IANS) Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to congratulate him on his and the National Democratic Alliance’s victory in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

“It fills me with admiration and pride to see India upholding its responsibility as the world’s largest democracy. These elections have indicated how much the people of India value their democracy. India is one of the great ancient civilisations, a distinctive and fundamental feature of which has been 'ahimsa' and 'karuna', and is increasingly being regarded as a leader in the community of nations.

“On this occasion too, I would like to take the opportunity to express the Tibetan people's immense gratitude to the government and people of India for its warm hospitality.

“It is due to India's consistent generosity and kindness to us that we have been able to preserve our ancient cultural heritage in exile, in peace and freedom. We have also been quite successful in creating a greater awareness and interest in ancient Indian wisdom among new generations of our Indian brothers and sisters.

“As you prepare to resume office for a new term, I wish you continued success in meeting whatever challenges may lie ahead in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of this great nation,” the Dalai Lama wrote in the letter.

In the 543-member Lok Sabha, the NDA won 293 seats while the INDIA bloc emerged victorious on 234 seats in just-concluded general elections, the results of which were announced on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.