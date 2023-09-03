CRPF trooper shoots himself to death in J&K’s Ramban

Jammu, Sep 3 (IANS) A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper shot himself dead with his service rifle on Sunday in J&K’s Ramban district.

Officials said that the CRPF trooper from Bihar was posted at Banihal-Qazigund tunnel. He shot himself with his service rifle.

“He was immediately shifted to a sub-district hospital in Banihal town where doctors said he was brought dead.

“Medico-legal formalities are now being completed after an FIR was lodged into this incident,” officials said.

