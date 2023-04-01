CRPF officer allegedly hangs self to death

Srinagar, April 1 (IANS) A junior officer of the CRPF allegedly hanged himself to death on Saturday in J&K's Budgam district.

Police said that an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of CRPF allegedly committed suicide in Charar-e-Sharief area of Budgam district on Saturday.

"The body of the officer, posted at Radar Station in Chrar-e-Sharief, has been sent to hospital for post-mortem," the police said.

