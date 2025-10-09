Yuzvendra Chahal Shuts Down Cheating Claims by Ex Wife Dhanashree Verma

After months of speculation, Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has finally addressed the cheating allegations made by his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma. The leg-spinner, known for his calm off-field demeanor, spoke with rare candor as he called the accusations baseless, exhausting, and deeply unfair.

Dhanashree had claimed that she discovered Chahal’s infidelity within two months of their marriage, a revelation that ignited widespread chatter on social media. In response, Chahal asserted that such claims make little sense given the length of their relationship. He explained that if there was truth in any of that, their marriage would not have lasted for more than four years, firmly denying all allegations.

Chahal emphasized that he has chosen not to engage in public mudslinging and has moved on from that phase of his life. He said there is only one truth, and those who know them personally are aware of it. His tone reflected exhaustion but also finality, sending a clear message that he does not wish to revisit the controversy.

The cricketer also highlighted the emotional toll of constant scrutiny, noting how easily misinformation spreads in the age of social media. He stated that it is easy for anyone to say anything today, but he cannot spend his life reacting to every rumor.

Chahal and Dhanashree married in December 2020 during the pandemic lockdown, and their separation was finalized earlier this year through an expedited process in the Bombay High Court. Reports indicate that the settlement included an alimony payment of ₹4.75 crore.

Since the divorce, Chahal has been linked to RJ Mahvash, though both have maintained silence on the matter. At 35, the cricketer appears focused on rediscovering peace, channeling his energy back into cricket and personal growth. His latest remarks mark a quiet but resolute full stop to a chapter that has lingered far too long.