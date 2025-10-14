WTC Points Table: India on Top After Whitewashing West Indies? Here’s the Truth

Team India continued their strong start to the World Test Championship 2025–27 cycle with a commanding 2–0 series win over the West Indies. The second Test, played at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium, ended with India chasing down 121 runs to seal the series in clinical fashion. Shubman Gill and his men maintained their composure throughout, ensuring India remains firmly in contention in the WTC standings.

With this win, India has solidified its place in the top three of the points table. Australia currently leads the standings with a perfect points percentage of 100, followed by Sri Lanka in second place. India sits comfortably in third after earning valuable points from this series, which now strengthens their qualification chances for the next WTC final. The dominant performance against the West Indies reflects India’s continued consistency at home, where they have rarely been tested in recent years.

The West Indies, however, find themselves languishing near the bottom of the table. Their inability to secure a win in this WTC cycle highlights a continuing struggle in the longer format. Despite showing glimpses of promise in parts of the series, the Caribbean side’s batting collapses and lack of depth in pace attack cost them dearly once again.

India’s bowling attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin, played a pivotal role in dismantling the West Indies’ batting lineup in both Tests. The combination of disciplined fast bowling and spin variation kept the opposition under pressure, while the top order, including Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shubman Gill, ensured there were no surprises in the run chase.

Looking ahead, India’s next assignment in the WTC cycle will be crucial as they face stronger opposition in overseas conditions. Each series now carries greater weight, as every point contributes directly to the team’s path to the WTC final. The emphatic whitewash over the West Indies serves as both a confidence boost and a reminder that India’s real tests will come against higher-ranked teams away from home.

For now, India’s 2–0 triumph keeps them in a strong position, both on the table and in terms of momentum. With a blend of youth, experience, and a relentless drive for results, the team continues to show why it remains among the most dominant forces in world cricket.