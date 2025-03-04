Who are Varun Chakravarthy's Parents Vinod and Malini? Everything to Know About His Humble South-Indian Family

If there is a cricketer who is making waves in Indian cricket now with his mysterious bowling, it is none other than Varun Chakravarthy. The player, who was given a chance in the middle of the Champions Trophy event, made the most of his opportunity and ended up picking 5 wickets vs New Zealand. This five-wicket haul sealed his place in the semi-finals between India vs Australia.

Varun Chakrvarthy's journey to the Indian cricket team hasn't been easy. He moved from architecture to cricket only because of his sheer passion for the sport, not knowing what the future had in store for him. Whenever one picks an uncertain field where success isn't guaranteed, it's important to have a supportive family by your side.

Similarly, Varun has a loving wife and parents - Vinod Chakravarthy and Malini, who encouraged his passion and always stood by him.

Who are Varun Chakravarthy's Parents - Vinod and Malini?

The Indian cricketer's father Vinod works as an ITS Officer for BSNL. He is half-Tamil and half-Malayali and can speak both languages. Varun's mother Malini on the other hand hails from Karnataka. Varun was brought up in a multi-cultural family in Adyar, Chennai, and ended up marrying Neha Khedekar, a North Indian. This itself is evident in the rich diversity that's present in Varun's home.



Varun did his schooling in Chennai, where he played cricket as a wicket-keeper. However, Varun had to abandon the sport to focus on his studies. He ended up pursuing the academic path, got success, and then decided to pursue his passion in cricket. This confidence in Varun allowed his parents to let their son take up his dream job.