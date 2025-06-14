Temba Bavuma vs. Sachin Tendulkar: Who is Taller?

South African Test team captain Temba Bavuma has quickly emerged to be a star player and a great contributor for the team. Temba Bavuma is committed to maintaining South Africa's dominance in the longer format of the game, particularly in red-ball cricket. By doing this, Temba Bavuma has put South Africa in the finals of the WTC Final.

Even in the final, whenever South Africa was in a losing position, Bavuma's spectacular leadership ability put the team back in the driver's seat, and a lot of credit must go to Temba Bavuma for not just guiding players but also showing them how it's done with the bat. His inspiring knock while chasing a tough total of 282 has put SA in a winning position against a tough Australian side.

Temba Bavuma or Sachin Tendulkar—who is taller?

Not just that, whenever Bavuma is at the crease, he attracts a lot of attention. Despite his serious demeanor on the field, Temba Bavuma maintains a humorous persona on the internet.

Upon observing Bavuma, it becomes evident that he is not the tallest cricket player. In fact, one wonders if he is the shortest cricketer out there. Another legend's name that comes to mind whenever we discuss players' height is Sachin Tendulkar.

Let's take a look at both their heights. Cricket God Sachin's height is 5 feet. 5 inches (165 centimeters), whereas Temba Bavuma's height stands at 5 feet. 4 inches (162 centimeters). Sachin is still three centimeters taller than Temba, and this fact seems evident in this old photo that the duo took during one of the games in India.