Shreya Iyer's Girlfriend: All About Trisha Kulkarni, PBKS Captain's Rumored Lover

Shreyas Iyer is one name that Indian cricket fans won't be forgetting for a very long time. Ever since he made his comeback to the Indian cricket team, he has been successful in every format, and even in the IPL, he has made Kolkata Knight Riders clinch their third IPL title and is one step away from making Punjab Kings lift their maiden IPL crown.

Despite facing a formidable RCB, Shreyas Iyer continues to lead the team with unwavering confidence. With Ricky Ponting by his side, Shreyas has proved why he should be the next captain for Team India across formats, and even though the selectors ditch him multiple times, he continues to rise like a phoenix and breathe fire with his bat.

Now, coming to Shreyas' personal life, the star batter appears to be an extremely private person, as very little comes out about his life. He is very close to his parents and his sister, and he keeps talking about their contributions and their influence on his life as a busy cricketer.

But, about his love life? Shreyas Iyer has remained silent about his love life. There have been multiple rumors about whom Shreyas is dating. Recently, Shreyas sparked dating rumors with Instagram influencer Sahiba Bali after their interview for PBKS went viral. Despite the swift dissipation of those rumors, there is widespread talk that Shreyas is dating someone who has no connection to the cricket world.

Trisha Kulkarni—Shreyas Iyer's rumored girlfriend: Who is she?

Rumors about Shreya's possible dating Trish initially gained attention when she appeared at Team India's Diwali celebrations last year. Since then, Trisha has consistently been a part of Shreyas' life, even going so far as to wear KKR jerseys and show her unwavering support for her rumored beau, Shreyas.

Trisha likes to maintain her life private, and as a result, her Instagram is not visible to people outside her followers list. What's intriguing to note is that both Shreyas and his sister, Shresta, follow Trisha on Instagram, and this leads to further speculations about the lovely couple.

Trisha Kulkarni's life is completely unrelated to cricket, as her hobbies and preferences lie mostly around her fitness regime, where she practices yoga on a regular basis and reads mystery novels. Trisha also enjoys a long-lasting interest in science fiction, and it remains to be seen if the couple decides to make their relationship official anytime soon.

As of now, neither Shreyas nor Trisha has publicly acknowledged their relationship.