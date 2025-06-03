Preity Zinta: Net Worth in 2025, Husband Gene Goodenough, Clash with PBKS Co-owners, and More Details

Preity Zinta is undeniably one of the most successful Bollywood actresses. She has acted with all the leading stars in Indian cinema and managed to score hits with every one of them. After slowly moving away from cinema, Preity found her footing as a strong businesswoman and entrepreneur as she decided to purchase the Punjab Kings team.

It's been eighteen years since the start of the IPL, and Punjab Kings are yet to win their first title, but the charm of Preity Zinta never went down one bit. She is also determined to see her team clinch the title for the very first time and has done everything in the mega auction to ensure that a proper tournament-winning team is in place for head coach Ricky Ponting.

Preity Zinta's Husband: Who is Gene Goodenough?

If we take a look at the personal life of Preity Zinta, she got married to Los Angeles-based finance expert Gene Goodenough, who not just supports Preity Zinta in her IPL endeavors but is also a career-driven man with a lavish home. Let's peek into more details of Gene Goodenough.

Gene earned his MBA from Esade Business School in Spain and later went on to pursue finance and marketing at the USC Marshall School of Business in Los Angeles. Gene Goodenough is now the senior vice president of product and finance at NLine Energy Inc., a California-based company that works on renewable energy products.

Gene also worked as the Assistant Vice President at the Bank of America and the Director of Product Management at Interthinx. Preity and Gene met through mutual friends in Los Angeles. The couple kept their relationship private, but owing to the celebrity nature of the Bollywood actress, they couldn't maintain secrecy anymore, and they finally tied the knot in 2016.

Preity Zinta's Kids: What are their names?

Five years after getting married to Gene Goodenough, the couple became proud parents to Jai and Gia in 2021. Preity Zinta regularly shares updates about her personal life with fans on social media, and the couple frequently travels with their family, which is one of the main reasons for their successful marriage.

Preity Zinta Net Worth 2025:

Even though Preity quit acting quite a while back, she keeps earning good money from endorsements besides owning an IPL team. According to multiple reports, Preity Zinta's net worth is estimated to be Rs.110 crores, which is significant given that she has not acted much in movies and now focuses solely on her businesses. Even though Gene Goodenough's net worth is not publicly known, it is reasonable to assume that he is doing quite well given his vast expertise in finance and the various prestigious roles he has held.

Preity Zinta's tiff with PBKS owners Ness Wadia and Mohit Burman:

Recently, Preity Zinta filed a suit against Punjab Kings' co-owners Ness Wadia and Mohit Burman. Just when things look like they are falling into place for Preity Zinta and her team, a civil court in Chandigarh dismissed a suit filed by Preity, who is one of the directors of KPH Dream Cricket Private Limited, against co-directors Ness Wadia and Mohit Burman.

In the suit, Preity Zinta requested that the extraordinary general meeting of the company, which took place on April 21, be declared illegal and invalid. She contended that the meeting was conducted by Mohit Burman with the active support of Ness Wadia in violation and total disregard of the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

Zinta also urged restraining Mohit Burman and Ness Wadia from giving effect to any resolution that may have been passed at the meeting and stopping Muneesh Khanna from acting or holding himself out as a director of the company. Senior advocate Anand Chhibbar, assisted by advocate Amitabh Tewari, appearing for Ness Wadia, and NK Nanda, appearing for the company, opposed the suit.

After hearing the arguments, the court declared that it lacked jurisdiction due to the express statutory bar contained in Section 430 of the Companies Act, 2013. The grievances of the plaintiff pertained substantially to oppression and mismanagement and, therefore, lay within the exclusive jurisdiction of NCLT. The court rejected the complaint under Order VII, Rule 11(d) of the Code of Civil Procedure, for lack of jurisdiction. However, Zinta was given the liberty to pursue an appropriate remedy before NCLT, subject to the conditions prescribed under Section 244 of the Companies Act, 2013.