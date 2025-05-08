Operation Sindoor 2.0: Drone Strike at Rawalpindi Stadium Puts PSL at Risk—What About IPL?

Multiple reports claim that Indian drones have struck the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in what is seen as a retaliatory strike by the Indian Armed Forces in response to Pakistan's continuous firing across the Line of Control, just hours before the PSL match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings. The match is scheduled to take place at 07:30 pm today, and now the players are ordered to go to Karachi so that the match can take hold.

This attack now comes in the wake of Pakistan firing in the PoK Poonch sector that claimed the lives of dozens of people. There were discussions about the cancellation of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) due to the heightened tensions between the two nations. Reports surfaced hours ago about the placement of a bomb in Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium. It didn't take much time for the entire stadium to be evacuated, and a search operation was called.

Nothing had happened, and people were reportedly sent to safe spots. There is no match happening at Sawai Mansingh Stadium today, but there is a PSL match scheduled at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Amid the ongoing battle between the two nations, Pakistan might not risk conducting the tournament anymore considering the risks involved and the recent drone strike on the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

IPL, on the other hand, is scheduled to continue as usual. Earlier reports suggested a rescheduling of today's match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, but the decision was unanimous. The scheduled match between MI and PBKS will now take place in Ahmedabad due to the closure of multiple airports until May 10th. We now await the rescheduling or postponement of more matches due to the escalating tensions.