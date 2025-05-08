AP POLYCET Final Answer Key 2025 Out – Direct Link & Result Date

Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) has officially published the final answer key for the AP POLYCET 2025 examination today. The aspiring candidates who attended the entrance exam are now able to download the final answer key as PDF from the official website, polycetap.nic.in.

The release comes after a careful examination of the objections filed by candidates against the provisional key. With the final key now out, the AP POLYCET 2025 results are likely to be announced on May 10, 2025.

AP POLYCET 2025 Conducted Throughout the State

The AP POLYCET 2025 exam was held on April 30, 2025, at different centers in Andhra Pradesh. This final key provides the candidates a chance to analyze their performance and estimate their marks before the official announcement of the result.

Marking Scheme of AP POLYCET 2025

Every right answer is awarded 1 mark

No negative marking for wrong answers

With the use of the last key, aspirants can now determine their likely scores by simply counting their correct answers.

How to Download AP POLYCET 2025 Final Answer Key

To download the answer key, follow these steps:

Go to the official website: polycetap.nic.in

Click on the 'Notification' tab on the homepage

Search for the link with the title 'Final key of POLYCET 2025 entrance test'

Click to open the PDF

Save and download it for later use

How to Estimate Your Score

Compare your answers to the answer key at the end

Give yourself 1 mark for every correct answer

Count up all the correct answers for your estimated total score

Applicants are requested to remain attentive on the official website for immediate updates, particularly the result declaration on May 10.