Mohammad Azharuddin's Ex Wife Naureen: Third Marriage, Husband, Kids, and Other Details

Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin is one of the most prominent names in the sport's rich history. One of the best batters to have ever donned the Indian jersey, Azharuddin is also someone who is not new to controversies. He was recently involved in a spat with the Hyderabad Cricket Association over the removal of his name from one of the stands. People speculated that Azharuddin removed VVS Laxman's name from the stand and replaced it with his own.

Mohammad Azharuddin's Ex-Wife Naureen: Who is Her Third Husband?

The HCA is trying to correct this, and now his son has joined the Congress party. If reports are accurate, Naureen, Azharuddin's ex-wife, is now involved in the situation. She has recently gotten married for the third time to a businessman in London. Naureen was first married to Azharuddin in 1987. At the time of the wedding, Naureen was just 16 years old. The couple remained committed and married to each other for nine years before announcing their divorce in 1996.

After parting ways with Azharuddin, Naureen went on to marry another person before divorcing him. Now, she is married to a London businessman and also has a son with him. During her relationship with the Indian cricketer, the couple had two sons, Mohammad Asaduddin and Mohammad Ayazuddin. Ayaz died in a road accident in 2011.

Naureen's third husband is a Muslim community leader in London.