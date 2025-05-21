MI vs DC, IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals' Owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi's Net Worth Will Shock You

As the Mumbai Indians (MI) prepare to face off against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL 2025 season, attention isn't just on the players. Kiran Kumar Grandhi, the co-owner of DC, has been making headlines with his substantial net worth.

Who Is Delhi Capitals' Owner, Kiran Kumar Grandhi?

Kiran Kumar Grandhi is the younger son of Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao, the founder of the GMR Group, a major Indian infrastructure company. Since 1999, Grandhi has been a member of the board of the GMR Group and currently serves as its corporate chairman. He is also the co-owner of the Delhi Capitals, sharing ownership with JSW Sports.

Kiran Kumar Grandhi’s Net Worth in 2025

As of 2025, Kiran Kumar Grandhi's net worth is estimated to be approximately USD 1.7 billion (around ₹14,130 crore). This wealth stems from his significant stake in the GMR Group, which has a net asset base of nearly USD 25 billion, making it one of India's largest infrastructure development companies. His financial portfolio also includes holdings in publicly listed companies, with a reported net worth of over ₹8.7 crore in stock investments as of March 31, 2025.

Beyond Cricket: Expanding the Sports Empire

Grandhi's influence extends beyond the IPL. In September 2024, the GMR Group acquired a majority stake in Hampshire County Cricket Club in England for £120 million. This acquisition marked the first time an overseas entity owned an English county cricket team. The deal also included the Utilita Bowl stadium, a nearby Hilton hotel, a golf course, and plans to acquire full control of the Southern Brave, a team in The Hundred competition.

The Bigger Picture

Kiran Kumar Grandhi's strategic investments in sports, particularly cricket, highlight his vision of transforming sports into a platform that unites people and cultures. His financial prowess and business acumen have not only elevated the Delhi Capitals' stature in the IPL but have also expanded his influence in the global cricketing arena.

As MI and DC clash on the field, the spotlight also shines on the boardroom, where Grandhi's financial strategies continue to make waves in the world of sports and business.