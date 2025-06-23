KL Rahul Family: Parents, Wife Athiya Shetty, Daughter's Name, Net Worth 2025, Test Centuries, and More!

KL Rahul is a batsman who plays a crucial role in the test team for the Indian cricket team, which is currently undergoing a significant transition. Rahul acts like the bridge between the generation that has moved on (Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin) and the generation that's taking over, led formidably by Shubman Gill.

KL Rahul: 2025 Net Worth, Family, Wife Athiyaa, Daughter, Test Career Details

KL Rahul: Cricketing Career

Time and again, KL Rahul has demonstrated his ability to respond to his critics solely through his bat, without resorting to openly discussing his personal struggles. Rahul faced a lot of trolling from Indian cricket fans, who went on to bash the selection committee and previous coaches for consistently backing him. Slowly, over time, KL Rahul has changed his image and ended up being a top contributor to Indian cricket across formats.

Rahul has become a huge name in test cricket, especially with the way he bats; the stability and calmness he brings to the team are what's needed for the Indian setup right now. Let's take a look at some of the personal and professional details related to this Karnataka batsman.

KL Rahul is among the most highly rated opening batters in India's next generation. Rahul was a part of India's squad in the 2010 Under-19 World Cup and made his first-class debut later that year. Having taken a while to establish himself as a first-class cricketer, he enjoyed a breakthrough 2013-14 season, laying the foundation for Karnataka's Ranji Trophy victory with 1033 runs, which included three centuries, three nineties, and a Man-of-the-Match performance in the final.

Rahul attracted plenty of attention at the subsequent IPL auction and finally went to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 1 crore (approximately USD 166,000). He was a regular member of their side in the 2014 season, mostly as a wicketkeeper-batter, but his contributions with the bat were steady rather than spectacular.

KL Rahul Family: Parents, Wife Athiya Shetty, and Daughter Name

In the long format, however, his technique and application have impressed some of Indian cricket's most respected names. These include Rahul Dravid, with whom Rahul shares not just a name but also a strong rapport, regularly seeking him out for technical and mental advice.

Rahul was born on 18 April 1992 to K. N. Lokesh and Rajeshwari in Bangalore, Karnataka. His father, Lokesh, who hails from Kannanur in Magadi, is a professor and former director at the National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) in Mangalore. His mother, Rajeshwari, is a professor at Mangalore University. His father was a fan of cricketer Sunil Gavaskar and wanted to name his son after Gavaskar's son but mistook Rohan Gavaskar's name for Rahul.

At age 18, he moved to Bangalore to study at Jain University and pursue his cricket career. On 23 January 2023, Rahul married his longtime girlfriend, actress Athiya Shetty, daughter of actor Sunil Shetty, after dating for more than three years. Shetty gave birth to a girl on March 24, 2025 and named her Evaarah.

KL Rahul 2025 Net Worth

Over the years, KL Rahul's net worth has significantly increased, thanks to the numerous achievements he made across formats, and his net worth in 2025 currently stands at approximately Rs.120 crores. Besides earning a great salary with his BCCI contract, Rahul has also amassed considerable wealth during IPL auctions and is also a well-established name in the endorsements circuit.