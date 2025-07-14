Jasprit Bumrah at Lord's: Highest Test Score, Batting Stats, Record, and More!

India's ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah is one of the last men standing in India's fumbling chase against England at cricket's greatest venue, Lord's. On the last day of the match, India lost three wickets in quick succession, and it looked like there was no stopping the English bowlers, especially Joffra Archer, who was on a roll in the first hour of the match.

Nitish Kumar Reddy managed to stitch together a decent partnership with Ravindra Jadeja. When the duo was present, Indian cricket fans were optimistic about a miraculous outcome. But those hopes were quickly diminished when Nitish got out, and it didn't take much time for Washington Sundar also to reach the pavilion. The onus is now on Jadeja to spearhead the run chase by guiding the tailenders, and it's not looking like the match could go India's way by the end of this day.

Jasprit Bumrah Test Stats and Highest Score: Can He Become the Hero Again?

England needs just two wickets to win, and at the crease are Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja. Despite the high expectations for Jadeja in this innings, we should also commend Bumrah's performance with the bat. Nearly faced 40 balls and scored four runs. While this effort still might not be enough, let's take a look at Bumrah's highest score in the long format of the game.

Bumrah has done it a few times, as Indian tailenders don't contribute much with the bat. The pace bowler registered a highest score of 34, and this information should give a lot of hope to Indian fans. Incidentally, Bumrah's highest score also came at the same venue and also against the same team, back in 2021.

It's challenging to replicate the heroics, but Jasprit Bumrah, a member of the current Indian team, is incredibly determined to do so. It would be a remarkable feat at Lord's if team India managed to emerge victorious from defeat.