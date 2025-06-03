IPL Final 2025: Shreyas Iyer's Sister Shresta, Mother Rohini Cheer PBKS with Emotional Message

Shreyas Iyer has been the name that's been dominating headlines ever since his match-winning knock against Mumbai Indians inn Qualifier 2. Despite Mumbai Indians entering the playoff match as heavy favorites, Shreyas Iyer ensured he would lead his team to victory and secure their place in the final against RCB.

Shreyas Iyer is at the top of the list of players who need luck and wishes from family before the final.

Ensuring they are sending their love to the star PBKS batsman, Shreyas Iyer's mother, Rohini, and Shresta dropped an adorable and earnest wish for Shreyas. "Tomorrow is our day," said Shreyas' sister, Shresta, and she believes that the Punjab Kings will lift the cup tonight against RCB.

Then it was Shreyas' mother Rohini's turn to speak about the legal battle involving Preity Zinta, Ness Wadia, and Mohit Burman. Say wishes, and her message was sweet and short. She said, "Bas Jeetna Hai!" ("We should win"), and this emotional message comes as a huge morale booster to Shreyas Iyer and the whole PBKS team. Shresta Iyer has been a constant presence in all of PBKS's matches this season.

She even criticized the PBKS fans for not supporting her brother enough, stating that the abuse she receives simply because she is part of Shreyas' family is unjust. Even though the controversy was forgotten, it's fascinating to note that her angst was against RCB fans and PBKS fans as well. This incident happened during the league stages.

All that is forgotten, as it's a new day, and there will be a new champion crowned tonight at the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League. RCB enters the match as heavy favorites, but PBKS will do what they excel at: disrupting the status quo and potentially dominating the game.