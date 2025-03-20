IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma Undergoes Slick Makeover Ahead of Clash with CSK

The Indian Premier League fever is heating up across the country as die-hard cricket fans are waiting for the action to kick-start at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22nd. Defending champions KKR will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the first match of the 18th edition of IPL.

Even though KKR and SRH are the teams to look forward to this season, IPL fans' eyes are set on the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings clash that's set to take place on the second day of the IPL, i.e., 23rd March. The match, which is set to take place in Chepauk stadium in Chennai, will be one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament as MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma are two of the major stars of this event.

Ahead of this clash, creative teams from both the IPL sides have upped their social media game. As part of this campaign, MI legend Rohit Sharma has donned an entirely new look. Titled "Hitman" famously by his fans, Rohit decided to undergo a grand makeover that made him look like a true hitman that's depicted in the movies.

Towards the end of the clip, Rohit could be seen walking with his CEAT bat in a black suit and goggles. For sure, his fans are going to love and celebrate this innovative and incredible makeover from Mumbai Indians ex-captain. MI will start their IPL campaign on Sunday against Chennai Super Kings.

CSK is going all guns blazing in terms of ad campaigns. Recently, MS Dhoni did an ad with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and the commercial has gone viral in no time. With two days to go before the epic clash, fans can expect more such creative and clever ads from both teams.