IPL 2025: Preity Zinta's Winning Wink Wins Hearts After PBKS' Win over MI

Punjab Kings had put on a stellar display of batting at the 2025 IPL playoffs. In the second qualifier against Mumbai Indians, PBKS successfully chased a challenging target with just six balls remaining, advancing to the final where they will face RCB. After defeating Punjab, RCB watched as their opponents engaged in a thrilling battle to face them in the final. The main reason PBKS won the qualifier was Shreyas Iyer's spectacular knock, and we expect him to do the same in the final.

In addition to Shreyas Iyer, PBKS owner Preity Zinta also managed to dominate social media with her elated expressions after winning the match. This was the second time that Punjab Kings managed to reach the IPL final, and it was their first since 2014. This year has been one whole joyful memory for Preity Zinta, as her team has the chance to clinch the title for the first time in 18 years.

After PBKS won, except for Shreyas Iyer, the entire team was jumping with joy. Shreyas, on the other hand, remained focused, and it means that he wants to focus on the final, win the cup for his team, and then take a sigh of relief. Preity Zinta rushed to the ground to greet players, and the internet had a field day celebrating how gorgeous she looks even at 50 years of age.

Especially last night, Preity Zinta's presence on the field after the match emerged as one of the major highlights of the night. She winked at PBKS player Nehal Wadhera before rushing to take her phone out and show her joy to someone special from the family. Currently, Preity Zinta's 2-second wink has gone viral on social media, and since the internet already loves her energy, it is undeniable that she is the highlight of this year's IPL; additionally, PBKS's exceptional performance has only enhanced her already glowing presence.