India Women vs Sri Lanka Women ODI World Cup 2025: When and Where to Watch Live

The Indian women’s cricket team is all set to kick off its ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 campaign against Sri Lanka Women on Tuesday, September 30, at Guwahati. The match will begin at 3:00 PM IST and promises to be a thrilling start to the tournament, which is expected to showcase some of the best talent in women’s cricket today.

For fans in India, the opening clash will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, while digital viewers can stream it on JioHotstar. Commentary will be available in English, with additional options in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada for key India fixtures. This ensures a wide range of audiences can enjoy the coverage in their preferred language.

This edition of the Women’s World Cup is being co hosted by India and Sri Lanka and will feature eight top teams from around the globe. The tournament will run from September 30 to November 2, following a round robin format before moving to the knockout stages and the final. Cricket enthusiasts are expecting intense contests as the world’s best players compete for the prestigious trophy.

Viewers outside India can also follow the action through regional broadcasters and official digital streaming partners. In Sri Lanka, the tournament will be shown on Maharaja TV and its digital platforms, while other countries will have coverage through networks tied to the International Cricket Council’s broadcast deals. Fans are encouraged to check local listings to confirm where they can watch live.

The opening match is especially important for India, which has been chasing a long awaited first women’s World Cup title. A strong start at home could set the tone for the team’s entire campaign. Sri Lanka will be eager to challenge India early and prove they can upset more fancied opponents.

Cricket fans planning to watch are advised to tune in early to catch pre match coverage, including team lineups and expert analysis. The opening fixture is more than just the first game of the tournament. It is the launchpad for weeks of world class cricket and could define the momentum for India’s journey in the World Cup.