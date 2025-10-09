IND W vs SA W ODI World Cup 2025: Prediction, Streaming Details, and Players to Watch

The stage is set for an exciting contest as India Women take on South Africa Women in the ODI World Cup 2025. The match, scheduled to begin at 3 PM IST, promises to be one of the tournament’s most anticipated encounters, featuring two sides rich in talent and form. With both teams eyeing an early advantage in the competition, fans can expect a thrilling afternoon of cricket.

Key Players to Watch in Ind W vs SA W World Cup Encounter

India enter the clash on the back of a confident build-up, with captain Harmanpreet Kaur and opener Smriti Mandhana leading the batting charge. The duo’s recent form has been instrumental in shaping India’s campaign hopes, while all-rounder Deepti Sharma’s control in the middle overs will be crucial to maintaining balance. Youngster Richa Ghosh’s finishing ability adds further strength to a line-up that thrives under pressure.

On the other hand, South Africa arrive as one of the most consistent sides in women’s cricket over the past few years. Skipper Laura Wolvaardt’s elegant stroke play at the top and Marizanne Kapp’s experience make them a formidable unit. Their bowling attack, featuring Ayabonga Khaka and Shabnim Ismail, has the variety to trouble even the best batting orders. The Proteas will be eager to avenge their close losses to India in recent series and make a statement early in the tournament.

In terms of head-to-head record, India hold a narrow advantage in ODIs, having often dominated in home conditions. However, South Africa’s recent overseas form and their ability to handle spin could make this contest more even than the statistics suggest. The toss may play a key role, as afternoon matches tend to favour chasing sides with dew likely to influence the second innings.

Match Prediction:

India appear slightly stronger on paper, thanks to their batting depth and spin advantage. If the top order clicks, they are favourites to win. But South Africa’s disciplined approach and all-round strength ensure this game will be anything but one-sided.

Where to Watch Ind W vs SA W World Cup 2025 Match?

The India vs South Africa Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match live on Disney+ Hotstar, with coverage beginning at 2:30 PM IST.

With two world-class teams set to collide, this promises to be a match filled with passion, power, and unforgettable moments.