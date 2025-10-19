IND W vs ENG W Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: When and Where to Watch Live

Team India will lock horns with England Women in a high-stakes encounter at the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, as both sides eye crucial points in the race to the semifinals. After back-to-back defeats against South Africa and Australia, Harmanpreet Kaur’s team desperately needs a win to stay in contention, while England arrive in red-hot form and are looking to extend their winning run.

The match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, offering ideal batting conditions and a lively crowd atmosphere. India will be banking on Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Deepti Sharma to step up with the bat, while bowlers like Renuka Singh Thakur and Pooja Vastrakar will aim to put early pressure on England’s top order. For England, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and Sophie Ecclestone remain their biggest match-winners.

With India’s semifinal hopes hanging by a thread, this fixture has all the makings of a blockbuster. A win here could reignite India’s campaign, while a loss might virtually end their journey in this World Cup.

Fans can catch the India Women vs England Women match live on Star Sports Network, with Disney+ Hotstar offering free streaming for mobile users. The match starts at 3:00 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 2:30 PM IST.

As the sun sets over Mumbai, the contest will be more than just a group-stage game, it’s a test of belief, strategy, and composure. All eyes will be on Harmanpreet’s side to see if India can find their rhythm again and keep their World Cup dream alive.