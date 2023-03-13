IND vs AUS 4th Test Ends in Draw, India Clinch Series 2-1, Qualify for WTC Final 

Ahmedabad: Team India sealed a 2-1 series win in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after the fourth Test match ended in a draw on Day 5 against Australia at the Narendra Modi stadium here on Monday.

The fourth Test match went on for a full five days. Australia started the Day 5 at 3/0 with Travis Head and Matthew Kuhnemann initiating the batting. Chasing India’s first innings score of 571, Australia reached 175/2 and then declared and the umpires agreed to call it off. Marnus Labuschagne was batting on 63 off 213 balls while captain Steve Smith was on 10 off 59 and both the players remained unbeaten for the visitors.

India didn’t bat for the second innings. Axar Patel scalped the Head wicket for 90 in the post-lunch session while R Ashwin removed Kuhnemann for six runs.

Responding to Australia’s first innings score 480, India posted 571 on Day. Virat Kohli made 186 runs, He was the last wicket getting dismissed by Todd Murphy for 186 off 364 balls.

Team India’s march into the World Test Championship (WTC) final was confirmed on Monday after Sri Lanka lost to New Zealand by two wickets in a thrilling match in Christchurch. Australia had already cruised into the WTC final after winning the third Test of the series. The two teams India and Australia will now meet again at The Oval in England for the WTC final on June 7.

India 🇮🇳 🤝🏻 Australia 🇦🇺 The final Test ends in a draw as #TeamIndia win the Border-Gavaskar series 2-1 🏆#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/dwwuLhQ1UT — BCCI (@BCCI) March 13, 2023

