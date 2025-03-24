DC vs LSG IPL 2025: KL Rahul Missing Game Owing to Wife Athiya Shetty's Pregnancy?

The suspense has finally been broken. Star batter KL Rahul, who was purchased by Delhi Capitals for a whopping price, has decided to skip the opening match versus Lucknow Supergiants. After performing exceptionally well for Team India at the Champions Trophy, KL Rahul was set to join the Delhi Capitals camp at Visakhapatnam, but there were widespread reports of him skipping the game.

Even the captain and the coach maintained silence over his participation, but now it's confirmed that KL Rahul won't take part in the first game owing to wife Athiya Shetty's pregnancy. Rahul has decided to put cricket aside for a while to be with his life partner, Athiya. The couple announced months ago that they were becoming parents, and now a source close to the family says that the baby is expected anytime soon.

This appears to be the exact reason why KL Rahul has decided to leave the Delhi Capitals camp for a game to spend time with wife and his family. Good news is expected from KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty anytime soon. Let's congratulate the couple on turning parents for the first time.