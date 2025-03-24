DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Dream 11 Prediction: Playing XI, Impact Player Picks, Full Squads, and More!

After a blockbuster weekend, Indian cricket fans are gearing up for the Indian Premier League to become part of their day-to-day lives as Delhi Capitals will take on Lucknow Supergiants in what promises to be an entertaining game on Monday in Visakhapatnam.

Suspense continues over the presence of KL Rahul in the team as both the captain Axar Patel and coach Hemang Badani revealed that the fans will have to wait and watch if Rahul eventually makes it to the team or not. For all the fans waiting to put Rahul in their respective Dream 11 teams, this comes as a huge disappointment.

Before we get into the Dream 11 prediction, let's take a look at the predicted playing XI for both teams.

Delhi Capitals Predicted Playing XI

If DC bats first, then: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel (c), Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T. Natarajan.

If DC bats second, then: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T. Natarajan, and Mohit Sharma.

Impact player choices: Sameer Rizvi/Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Mukesh Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Karun Nair.

Lucknow Supergiants Predicted Playing XI

If LSG bats 1st, then Arshin Kulkarni, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Nicholas Pooran, David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Shamar Joseph, and Avesh Khan.

If LSG bats 2nd, then: Arshin Kulkarni, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Nicholas Pooran, David Miller, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Shamar Joseph, Avesh Khan, and Akash Singh.

Impact player choices: Ayush Badoni/Akash Singh, M Siddarth, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Aryan Juyal, Abdul Samad.

DC vs LSG Dream 11 Fantasy Picks

Batters: David Miller, Mitchell Marsh, Tristan Stubbs, Jake Fraser-McGurk

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Ravi Bishnoi

Wicket-keepers: Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Abhishek Porel.

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Some of the backups include Faf du Plessis, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, and Ayush Badoni.