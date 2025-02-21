From cricket field to silver screen: USPL founder sheds light on tournament expansion & Vadakkan's release

Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) United States Premier League (USPL) founder Jaideep Singh believes that building a brand in sports and cinema requires distinct approaches, as both industries operate in different ecosystems.

Following the success of USPL Season 3, Jaideep is focused on expanding his business across sports, entertainment and music. Ahead of the release of the Malayalam film Vadakkan, he spoke about USPL and cinema in detail and how working in both sectors is a different ball game altogether.

"The senior leadership experience of more than a decade in the industry and developing media properties, music festivals, major award shows, launching TV channels, movies and digital-first brands has given me robust experience of building media brands and franchises. Broad nuisances are pretty much the same, but the structure may be different," he told IANS.

"In cricket, you have regulatory bodies like US Cricket and ICC, then you have a broadcasting system, team owners, players, officials, local bodies, stadium authorities, PR stakeholders and more. Live entertainment is different and cinema/media properties are different you still have a lot of control on what finally goes out. In live sports you don't have a second chance, you cannot afford to miss. Perfection is the key for live sports and I think in USPL we have perfected the art over the years on back of the strong team that we have between India and the US. Now, we are heading towards season 4, and we have a big plan for it, watch out for some announcements coming soon," he added.

Vadakkan, directed by Sajeed A, has already garnered international acclaim at prestigious film festivals across the US, Europe and South America. Jaideep Singh said the main aim and vision is to make content rooted in Indian culture which is loved by Indians but also travels globally. India has so much to show to the world.

"One of the core thoughts when we started the studio business was that whatever content we build should be appealing to universal audiences and one of the things in our mind was to take Indian content to world," said the USPL founder.

"The story that came to me through our director kind of connected with me, and the story was very powerful, and many veterans were involved with us in making the movie. We also proved our mettle by winning awards in America and Europe and then featuring in Cannes. It has been a good, interesting journey, and I'm looking forward to the release on March 7," he added.

Jaideep is optimistic about Vadkkan doing well in theatres. He is also looking forward to women's USPL.

"I think we have done well in sports, so you might hear some more things coming up; women's USPL is in the fray. On the cinema side, Vaddkkan is there; if everything goes well, we will go with Vaddkkan 2 soon. There are three more projects also lined up. We have already launched our music label as a new addition to our media brand family. We are looking at strengthening all our business lines in the coming year and aim for an IPO in 2026," he said.

Sharing his thoughts on the movie, Jaideep said, "It is a very different story. When I saw the first cut, my thought was that we have done a superb job. It is made for the right audience, as Malayalam viewers always give their love to good cinema. We have a supernatural thriller that has all the entertainment and will keep the cinema-goers on the edge of their seats. It is the film to be seen in theatres; I think the audience will love it."

Produced by Jaideep and Bhavya Nidhi Sharma with co-producer Kanupriya Gupta, Vadakkan draws inspiration from Dravidian Puranas and ancient folklore. Merging traditional storytelling with cutting-edge digital technology, the film promises a visually and sonically immersive experience, redefining the landscape of Malayalam cinema.

"Vadakkan" has already made a mark on the international stage, earning accolades at prestigious film festivals. The film premiered at the 78th Festival Internazionale Del Cinema Di Salerno and had an exclusive, invite-only market screening at the Cannes Film Festival's Marche du Film 2024, where it was recognised in the Fantastic Pavilion category for horror and fantasy films. Selected as one of the top seven films in this category, "Vadakkan" garnered significant attention at a gala screening attended by celebrities, Hollywood and Bollywood actors, and genre enthusiasts.

The film also clinched the Best Supernatural Film award at the renowned Fright Night Festival in the United States. Featuring industry stalwarts such as Resul Pookkutty, Bijibal, and cinematographer Keiko Nakahara, it stands as the only Malayalam film to achieve such a feat in this genre.

Adding to its technical brilliance, the film features Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookkutty and Japanese cinematographer Keiko Nakahara, ensuring an elevated cinematic experience. The film's VFX, executed by leading CGI teams from India and abroad, further enhances its visual grandeur.

In addition to Kishore and Shruthy Menon, the film stars Merin Philip, Kalesh Ramanand, Sirajudheen Nazar, Maala Parvathi, Gargi Anandan, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, Aryan Kathuria, Ravi Venkatraman, and Greeshma Alex, among others.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.