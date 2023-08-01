Cricket Australia congratulates Pat Cummins & Co. for winning WTC title, retaining Ashes

Canberra, Aug 1 (IANS) Cricket Australia (CA) on Tuesday congratulated the Australian senior men’s team on its successful tour of England during which it won the World Test Championship (WTC) title for the first time.

On the three-month-long tour of England, the Australians completed a unique double -- winning their maiden World Test Championship title and retaining the Ashes. The Ashes series finished tied 2-2 after England won the fifth Test at The Oval on Monday.

The Ashes and World Test Championship victories comprised an exciting and physically demanding period in which the Australians played six Test matches in eight weeks, Cricket Australia said in a release on Tuesday.

“We are all enormously proud of Pat Cummins and his team for all they have achieved on their tour of England," Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia, chief executive, said:

“The squad was determined to return with the World Test Championship trophy and the Ashes, and to achieve both objectives in often difficult conditions against world-class opposition and in front of extremely passionate and occasionally hostile crowds, is a credit to all the players and support staff," he was quoted as saying in a release.

Hockley said the series lived up to the billing of one of the greatest rivalries in cricket.

“Both the men's and women's Ashes have been epic series that has captured the imagination of the cricketing world and lived up to the billing of one of the greatest rivalries in world sport. They will no doubt inspire lots of boys and girls to pick up a bat and ball this summer," he said.

He also congratulated the England team for its enterprising play in the series.

“I would also like to congratulate England, whose enterprising play has helped to make these such memorable series, and particularly retiring fast-bowler Stuart Broad who has been such a formidable opponent and competitor over many years," he added.

Hockley said Cricket Australia is already looking forward to hosting England for the return series in 2025-26.

