Cordial Centre-state relations crucial for Punjab’s progress: MP Sahney

Chandigarh, July 19 (IANS) Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Rajya Sabha MP on Friday called for cordial relations between the Centre and the Punjab government for the state’s progress.

Presenting his report card marking two years of being nominated to the Upper House, he emphasised the pivotal role of cooperative federalism and cordial Centre-state relations in fostering the state’s progress.

Sahney told the media here that problems faced by Punjab, like burgeoning debt, infrastructure development, industrial projects for job creation, crop diversification, etc., can only be achieved with the support of the Centre.

He reiterated that the Centre should also consider a special package for Punjab as they are considering for states like Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha as the state has also passed through turbulent times of terrorism and needs financial restructuring.

Sahney underscored several milestones achieved during his first two years, encapsulating his parliamentary achievements and proactive measures within the Parliament, including initiatives such as the repatriation of stranded Punjabis, extensive developmental and relief efforts, advancements in education and skill development, and initiatives to attract investments and preserve Punjabi culture.

Sahney said during these two years he addressed critical issues affecting Punjab, ranging from agriculture, inflation, and unemployment to cultural preservation.

His advocacy led to significant outcomes, including the cancellation of GST on ‘serais’, halting the centralisation of Panjab University in Chandigarh, securing a Rs 10,000 crore grant for the upgradation of the Semi-Conductor Lab in Mohali, and the inclusion of Sikh martial art Gatka in the national games.

Furthermore, his efforts facilitated the introduction of the Vande Bharat Train connecting New Delhi to Amritsar, along with flight routes from Delhi to Ludhiana and Bathinda. He has also overseen the repatriation of more than 100 Punjabis stranded abroad.

